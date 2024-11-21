Business For Good Silent Auction

2-hr Business Operations Assessment with Emily Renda & Assoc
$50
Starting bid
VALUE: $299 - In this session, we’ll assess your operations to identify what’s working, address key pain points, and pinpoint areas for improvement. You’ll receive a Customized Operations Roadmap—a clear list of priority projects designed to streamline processes and lay the foundation for scalable growth. *Must be used in one 2-hour session; can't be broken up* //// ABOUT EMILY: Emily Renda (she/her) is an operations professional with over 15 years of experience of helping organizations establish systems and optimize their processes to set them up for sustainable growth. Emily’s supportive and intuitive approach to operations empowers those she works with to make meaningful change in the world. www.emilyrenda.com ////
2 hrs of Business Consulting with Rachel K Group
$100
Starting bid
VALUE: $500 - From strategic planning and employee engagement to simple assessments about your current brand expression and marketing efforts, bring your burning questions and bounce ideas off Rachel Cross, a 27-year brand, marketing, and culture veteran. *Can be broken up into (2) 1-hour sessions or (1) 2-hour session* //// ABOUT RACHEL: Rachel K. Cross is a brand strategist, culture consultant, and marketing communications expert, with over 27 years of experience working with global companies across industries including Google, Qualcomm, Kyocera Wireless, Intuit, World Vision, Gage Zero, San Diego Half Marathon, and more. Her vision is to help leaders and their companies become the world-changing people and businesses they were always meant to be. www.rachelkgroup.com ////
Authentic Mexican Catering for 20 people from Super Cocina
$100
Starting bid
VALUE: $500 - Super Cocina will bring the catering to you! Includes two entrees, tortillas plus rice, beans, chips and salsa. Plates and utensils provided. *Delivery limited to 9 miles from Super Cocina restaurant (92105). Excludes holidays. Please reserve at least 14 days in advance. Subject to scheduling availability.* //// ABOUT SUPER COCINA: Super Cocina is San Diego’s premier destination for authentic, home-style Mexican dining and catering. With an extensive and ever-growing menu of regional specialties, Super Cocina offers a wide breadth of Mexican cuisine to suit all tastes. Their exotic flavors and exemplary service will ensure your event is a memorable one. www.supercocinasd.com ////
1 yr Web + Email Hosting + Contact Page from GiroLabs
$50
Starting bid
VALUE: $500 - Do you need a domain and website for your business? We've got you covered. You get 1 year of domain and hosting for corporate emails and basic info contact landing page. //// ABOUT GIROLABS: GiroLabs is a Certified B Corp from Paraguay that plans, designs and develops software across all platforms. we amplify the positive impact of organizations and companies with which we work, helping them generate ideas and projects that contribute to a better society for all. www.girolabs.com ////
2 Nights in a Semi-Permenent "Glamping" Tent in Idyllwild
$100
Starting bid
VALUE: $500 - www.airbnb.com/rooms/51246267 //// Get away from it all when you stay under the stars.! Cooking and bathroom facilities included. The space - Tent with king sized bed, refrigerator, and fan or heater, treehouse bathroom with shower, toilet and sink, kitchen deck with grill, cook stove, sink and cookware. Private hot tub under the stars. Guest access: Tent, bathroom, kitchen deck, sunning deck and hot tub. Other things to note: Refrigerator in tent. We will stock per your request for an additional cost. Private creek and hiking on property as well as state park across the street. Telescope on tent deck. This is "Glamping," but you are in the woods. Wildlife also lives here. You may encounter anything from a mouse to a bear. Therefore, it is important not to prepare or consume food in the tent, especially at night. //// *Booking restrictions apply based on availability and seasonality. It snows in the winter in Idyllwild, so the hosts do not open the tent for reservations in those months.*
Workplace Assessment with Frontline Careers
$100
Starting bid
VALUE: $899 - Our team will conduct an anonymous employee survey for your business, gathering valuable insights into your workplace. Based on a comprehensive analysis of employee responses, we’ll provide a detailed report covering culture and overall employee experience, evaluated across nine key workplace dimensions. *For businesses with 5 - 20 employees only.* ////
About:
Frontline Careers is a workplace insights company on a mission to help small to medium-sized business owners and their frontline employees prosper.
Using their proprietary assessment, the company turns anonymous feedback from frontline employees into insights business owners can use to improve and showcase their workplace culture.///
frontlinecareers.com ///
Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit from Collins & Coupe
$25
Starting bid
VALUE: $120 - Make the perfect old fashioned with this cocktail kit! 2 beautiful old fashioned glasses, 1 bottle bitters, 1 bottle handmade flavoring syrup, 1 citrus peeler and 2 cocktail picks. Offered by Collins & Coupe. //// www.collinsandcoupe.com ////
Indulge Yourself Zero Waste Kit from Earthwell Refill
$20
Starting bid
VALUE: $100 - A kit to wash the stress away! Spa treatment zero waste style with shower steamers, shampoo and conditioner bars, premium goat's milk soap bar, bamboo paddle hair brush, sisal exfoliating body strap, and hemp scrubber glove. Offered by Earthwell Refill. //// www.earthwellrefill.com //// *Photo is only a representation, not indicative of actual kit.
High West "A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 12" Limited Edition
$50
Starting bid
VALUE: $150 - This limited edition, hard-to-find bottle of High West Rendezvous Rye finished in port barrels is a whiskey lover's dream. Perfect for enjoying on cozy, wintery evenings in front of a fire—or anywhere else.
Rémy Martin Fine Champagne Cognac VSOP + Snifter Glasses
$50
Starting bid
VALUE: $150 - Rémy Martin & Co. Cognac, France. 40% ABV, one 750 ml bottle in original case with two snifter glasses.
VALUE: $500 - A custom session with Dr. Cindy Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of Hey Social Good, to discuss and review your business' sustainability and social good activities, challenges, and needs with a business Sustainability and Environmental Policy expert. Come ask about data reporting, accountability requirements in California, and guidance possibilities for next steps, specific to your business. //// ABOUT CINDY: Dr. Lin is an ecologist, environmental engineer, environmental and data scientist, and expert on the environmental impacts of land use and human activities on ecological habitats. She previously worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where she designed national environmental standards and implemented policy to address environmental pollution and sustainability. Hey Social Good’s Social Good SaaS platform uses data analytics and machine learning to rapidly verify environmental and social practices adopted by private and public companies. The company makes it easy for businesses to meet company goals and new policy directives to credibly and transparently demonstrate their social impact footprint. ////
www.heysocialgood.com
California LLC Formation Package from Better APC
$200
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,100 - If 2025 is the year you want to make your business official, Better APC will set up your single member LLC with the California Secretary of State, the IRS, and your local filing requirements. We will also provide your legally required internal paperwork and a seller's permit if you sell goods. //// ABOUT BETTER APC: We believe that we’re better together. We value connection with our clients, and that’s why we leverage active listening, powerful digital tools, and teamwork to deliver customized legal solutions to you. As nice as that all sounds, we still understand that speaking with a lawyer can be scary. We strive to lead with kindness and respect at every opportunity, so that you feel comfortable in your journey with us. It’s a privilege to help our clients become even better versions of themselves. We’re not in this to be the biggest or most well-known law firm. We’re here to make a meaningful impact. To us, there’s nothing better than that. www.inbetterwetrust.com ////
Selection of 15 New Books
$50
Starting bid
VALUE: $300 - Enjoy an excellent selection of 15 new books from an independent, employee-owned publisher with a history of publishing award-winning fiction, pioneering non-fiction, and academic anthologies. This selection offers a small sample of their rich and adventurous library including:
- "The Monster's Bones" (David K Randall)
- "The Big Short" (Michael Lewis)
- "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl" (Harriet Jacobs)
- "Wild Girls, How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged the Nation" (Tiya Miles)
- "A Colony in a Nation" (Chris Hayes)
- "The Drowned World" (J.G. Ballard)
- "Whistling Vivaldi" (Claude M. Steele)
- "Against Technoableism, Rethinking Who Needs Improvement" (Ashley Shew)
- "The Color of Law" (Richard Rothstein)
- "The Selected Works of Audre Lorde" (Audre Lorde)
- "Perfectly Good Food, A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking" (Margaret Li and Irene Li)
- "Felon" (Reginald Dwayne Betts)
- "Bonk, The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex" (Mary Roach)
- "The Steppenwolf" (Hermann Hesse)
Private Rental of Ponce's Mexican Restaurant (Kensington)
$200
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,000 - Enjoy two hours of private use of the beloved family-run, community staple restaurant on a Sunday when they are closed to the public. It includes one bartender ready to sell drinks to your guests.
This is an incredible option to host a birthday party, a fundraiser, a family gathering, and more.
Food and drink packages are negotiable for an additional cost. Visit https://www.poncesrestaurant.com/catering for catering pricing for food and drink packages.
Blackout dates apply.
4-Sessions Couples or Individual Coaching with Enamory
$200
Starting bid
Value: $1,200 - Through detailed assessment, we will help you 1) outline your relational pattern to identify where your relationship is stuck and how you can start moving forward, 2) identify your relationship values and goals to nurture your most fulfilling partnership, and 3) design a personalized plan for correcting negative patterns and strengthening communication and connection. **Note that coaching is not therapy and cannot treat any clinical mental health conditions. If we believe your concerns are not appropriate for coaching, we will provide referrals for therapy or other services.
///
Enamory is a therapy clinic and training institute, and we help people transform relationships through traditional and psychedelic therapies. Co-founders Dr. Kayla Knopp and Dr. Chandra Khalifian are clinical psychologists and researchers, and are among the world’s leading experts in psychedelic-assisted couple therapy.
///
Website: https://www.enamory.org
