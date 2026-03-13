Medical Society of the County of Erie

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Medical Society of the County of Erie

About this event

Business of Medicine

977 Delaware Ave

Buffalo, NY 14209, USA

Physician Member
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is for physician members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Physician Non-Member
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is for physicians who are not members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Practice Manager, with MD MSCE Member in Your Practice
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is for practice managers with a Medical Society of the County of Erie physician member in your practice.

Practice Manager, no MD MSCE Member in Your Practice
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket is for practice managers with no Medical Society of the County of Erie physician member in your practice.

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