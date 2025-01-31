Business Sponsor Volunteer Submission- 2025

Volunteer to provide Check of $1000 1. Display a banner at the prime location on the stage (The sponsor should supply the banner; Approximate Banner size should be 4 feet * 6 feet) at Ugadhi celebrations. 2. Five Minutes of time during the peak time of the event for the sponsor / one sponsor’s representative to talk about the product or service. OR Five times during the event the sponsor’s audio/video clippings will be played by the TTS event organizers and clipping should be up to one minute. 4. Special recognition for the sponsor during the Vote of Thanks as Major Sponsor’s for this event.

Volunteer to provide Check of $1000 1. Display a banner at the prime location on the stage (The sponsor should supply the banner; Approximate Banner size should be 4 feet * 6 feet) at Ugadhi celebrations. 2. Five Minutes of time during the peak time of the event for the sponsor / one sponsor’s representative to talk about the product or service. OR Five times during the event the sponsor’s audio/video clippings will be played by the TTS event organizers and clipping should be up to one minute. 4. Special recognition for the sponsor during the Vote of Thanks as Major Sponsor’s for this event.

More details...