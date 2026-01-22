Business Sponsor Volunteer Submission- 2026

Volunteer to provide Check of $1000



1. Display a banner at the prime

location on the stage (The sponsor

should supply the banner; Approximate

Banner size should be 4 feet * 6 feet)

at Ugadhi celebrations.



2. Five Minutes of time during the

peak time of the event for the

sponsor / one sponsor’s

representative to talk about the

product or service.

OR



Five times during the event the

sponsor’s audio/video clippings will

be played by the TTS event

organizers and clipping should be up

to one minute.

4. Special recognition for the sponsor

during the Vote of Thanks as

Major Sponsor’s for this event.