Plainfield Pride
Business Sponsorship
Supporter
$25
Includes: feature on social media, business listing on website, website badge to display on your website, and window cling to display on your door/window
Advocate
$50
Includes: all benefits at the Supporter level plus one year of advertising in our newsletters
Champion
$75
Includes: all benefits at the Advocate level plus a quarterly event sponsorship (does not include Gala or Pridefest)
Trailblazer
$100
Includes: all benefits at the Champion level plus sponsorship at Gala and Pridefest
