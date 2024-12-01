Business Sponsorship

Supporter
$25

Includes: feature on social media, business listing on website, website badge to display on your website, and window cling to display on your door/window
Advocate
$50

Includes: all benefits at the Supporter level plus one year of advertising in our newsletters
Champion
$75

Includes: all benefits at the Advocate level plus a quarterly event sponsorship (does not include Gala or Pridefest)
Trailblazer
$100

Includes: all benefits at the Champion level plus sponsorship at Gala and Pridefest

