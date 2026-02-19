Boys Lacrosse Business Sponsorship 2026

About this event
Business Name on social media
Business Logo on our all-inclusive sponsor banner
all Face-Off benefits plus:
2' x 3' Individual Banner displayed at all homes games
all MVP benefits plus:
3' x 5' Individual Banner displayed at all home games
Opportunity to hand our business info and merch during a home game of your choosing
Ad Spot on Game Day Program
all TOP SHELF benefits plus:
4' x 6' Individual Banner displayed at all home games
Verbal recognition during Senior Night game as our Game Day Sponsor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!