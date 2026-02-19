Central Square Redhawk Athletic Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Central Square Redhawk Athletic Boosters Inc

About this event

Boys Lacrosse Business Sponsorship 2026

44 School Dr

Central Square, NY 13036, USA

FACE-OFF SPONSOR
$100

Business Name on social media

Business Logo on our all-inclusive sponsor banner

MID FIELD MVP SPONSOR
$250

all Face-Off benefits plus:

2' x 3' Individual Banner displayed at all homes games

TOP SHELF SPONSOR
$500

all MVP benefits plus:

3' x 5' Individual Banner displayed at all home games

Opportunity to hand our business info and merch during a home game of your choosing

Ad Spot on Game Day Program

CHAMPION CIRCLE SPONSOR
$1,000

all TOP SHELF benefits plus:

4' x 6' Individual Banner displayed at all home games

Verbal recognition during Senior Night game as our Game Day Sponsor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!