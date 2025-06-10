Business Sponsorship (2025 - 2026)

This is a great way to promote your business and its offerings to our students, families and teachers. We hold many events throughout the year and can use services, gifts cards, and food.
We are also looking for rewards for students and items for appreciation of our staff. All donations will be recognized accordingly.
This is a great way to promote your business and its offerings to our students, families and teachers. We hold many events throughout the year and can use services, gifts cards, and food.
We are also looking for rewards for students and items for appreciation of our staff. All donations will be recognized accordingly.
Friends of RAMS
$25
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged once on the PTSO Facebook Business page.
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged once on the PTSO Facebook Business page.
Bronze Sponsor
$50
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged twice a year on the PTSO Facebook Business page.
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged twice a year on the PTSO Facebook Business page.
Silver Sponsor
$100
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged three times a year on the PTSO Facebook Business page
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged three times a year on the PTSO Facebook Business page
Gold Sponsor
$250
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged monthly on the PTSO Facebook Business page
►Your business ad will be displayed on the school's reception area monitor for the entire school year
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged monthly on the PTSO Facebook Business page
►Your business ad will be displayed on the school's reception area monitor for the entire school year
Platinum Sponsor
$500
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged monthly on the PTSO Facebook Business page
►Your business ad will be displayed on the school's reception area monitor for the entire school year
►A 4'x6' vinyl banner displayed along our carline route
►Your business will be referenced monthly in the PTSO school newsletter.
►Your business will be listed on the preferred vendor tab on the school's website.
►Your business will be acknowledged monthly on the PTSO Facebook Business page
►Your business ad will be displayed on the school's reception area monitor for the entire school year
►A 4'x6' vinyl banner displayed along our carline route
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!