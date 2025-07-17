Business Sponsorship 2025-2026 School Year

* One 5ˈ x 7ˈ banner and One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (Year-round) Fence placement: at main entrance of school (Evans & Lafayette) and facing Evans Ave.
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of recognition/promotion in school e-mails + paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Full Page Ad in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion monthly during school year. * Table at Asbury Carnival
* Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
* One 5ˈ x 7ˈ banner and One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (Year-round) Fence placement: at main entrance of school (Evans & Lafayette) and facing Evans Ave.
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of recognition/promotion in school e-mails + paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Full Page Ad in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion monthly during school year. * Table at Asbury Carnival
* Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
Principal Level
$2,500
No expiration
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (Year-round) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of monthly recognition/promotion in school e-mails + paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Full Page Ad in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion monthly during school year. * Table at Asbury Carnival
* Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (Year-round) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of monthly recognition/promotion in school e-mails + paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Full Page Ad in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion monthly during school year. * Table at Asbury Carnival
* Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
Eagle Level
$1,500
No expiration
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (school year) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of monthly recognition/promotion in school e-mails
* 1 Half Page Ad in school yearbook
Social Media Promotion monthly during school year
* Table at Asbury Carnival * Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (school year) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* 1-School Year (Sept-May) of monthly recognition/promotion in school e-mails
* 1 Half Page Ad in school yearbook
Social Media Promotion monthly during school year
* Table at Asbury Carnival * Spring Wing Logo placement/promotion
Soaring Level
$1,000
No expiration
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (school year) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* Quarterly recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 2 promotions/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Quarter Page Ad in school yearbook
Social Media Promotion (Quarterly)
* One 3ˈ x 5ˈ banner (school year) Fence placement (facing Evans)
* Quarterly recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 2 promotions/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* 1 Quarter Page Ad in school yearbook
Social Media Promotion (Quarterly)
Wing Level
$750
No expiration
* 2X per year recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 1 promotion/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* Logo Placement in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion (1 time/yr)
* 2X per year recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 1 promotion/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* Logo Placement in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion (1 time/yr)
Blue Level
$500
No expiration
* 2X per year recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 1 promotion/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* Logo Placement in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion (1 times/yr)
* 2X per year recognition/promotion in school e-mails.
* 1 promotion/yr in paper calendar/newsletter
* Logo Placement in school yearbook
* Social Media Promotion (1 times/yr)
Add a donation for Asbury Elementary PTSO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!