Middlesex Elementary PTO

Business Partnership - Tshirt/Trunk or Treat

T-Shirt Tier 1
$25

Your business name will be placed on an insert sent home with every shirt.

T-Shirt Tier 2
$100

Small Logo - Your business logo will be placed on the back of the shirt and included on the insert sent home.

T-Shirt Tier 3
$250

Large Logo - Your business logo in a top position on the shirt and included on the insert sent home.

Trunk or Treat Tier 1
$25

Your business name will be placed on an insert placed in every bag.

Trunk or Treat Tier 2
$100

Small Logo - Your business logo will be placed on the outside of the bag + insert sent home in the bag.

Trunk or Treat Tier 3
$250

Large Logo - Your business logo in a top position on the bag + insert sent home in the bag.

Trunk or Treat - Decorate a Trunk
$150

Set up your own trunk at the event and hand out candy or giveaways.  Marketing Materials Welcome!

