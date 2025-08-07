MVMS PTA

Hosted by

MVMS PTA

About this event

Business Sponsorship

1165 Sattler Rd

Canyon Lake, TX 78132, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

·       Business name or logo on the Sponsor Banner displayed throughout the school year

·       4 PTA memberships

·       Sponsor spotlight in the Hawk Highlight

·       Recognition in the Yearbook

·       Recognition on social media pages

Gold Sponsor
$750

·       Business name or logo on the Sponsor Banner displayed throughout the school year

·       3 PTA memberships

·       Sponsor spotlight in the Hawk Highlight

·       Recognition in the Yearbook

·       Recognition on social media pages

Silver Sponsor
$500

·       Business name or logo on the Sponsor Banner displayed throughout the school year

·       2 PTA memberships

·       Sponsor spotlight in the Hawk Highlight

·       Recognition in the Yearbook

·       Recognition on social media pages

Teacher Appreciation Sponsor
$250

·       The first Thursday of each month, the PTA provides a snack to the staff as an appreciation for their hard work

·       Sponsor could either provide the snack or $250 and the PTA will purchase the snack

·       Sponsor sign in the staff lounge

·       Recognition on social media pages

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!