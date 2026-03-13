Business Sponsorship for Boxes of Hope's Walkathon 2026

Offered by
About this shop
- 1 free vendor registration for a 10x10 spot to sell your products, display info, give out product samples, etc. If you don’t want to have a booth, we can display your information (fliers, brochures, business cards) at check-in area.
- 4 free walker registrations.
- 1 free t-shirt from walkathon.
- Your logo on a large sign displayed at the event or we can display your company banner at the event. We will pick up your banner and return it after.
- Promo items and/or business cards placed in walker’s swag bags. We can return extra, unused promo items back to you.
- Verbal mention at the event and during the event’s radio commercial.
- Logo on the back of the event t-shirt.
- Logo listed on material placed in walker’s swag bag.
- Logo on our website as a business sponsor with a link back to your website.
Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.
- 2 free walker registrations.
- Business cards placed in walker’s swag bags.
- Verbal mention at the event.
- Logo on a medium sign displayed at the event.
- Name in a large font printed on the back of the event t-shirt.
- Small logo on material placed in walker’s swag bag.
- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.
Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.
- 1 free walker registration.
- Name listed in larger print listed on sign at the event.
- Name listed in medium sized font on the back of the event t-shirt.
- Name on material placed in walker’s swag bag.
- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.
Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.
- Name displayed on sign at the event.
- Name listed on back of the t-shirt.
- Name on material placed in walker’s swag bags.
- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.
Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.
- Name displayed on sign at the event and material placed in walker’s swag bag.
- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.
Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.
Name listed on material in swag bags, sign at the event, and on our website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!