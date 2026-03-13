Boxes of Hope

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Boxes of Hope

About this shop

Business Sponsorship for Boxes of Hope's Walkathon 2026

Superhero Sponsorship Level item
Superhero Sponsorship Level
$1,000

- 1 free vendor registration for a 10x10 spot to sell your products, display info, give out product samples, etc. If you don’t want to have a booth, we can display your information (fliers, brochures, business cards) at check-in area.

- 4 free walker registrations.

- 1 free t-shirt from walkathon.

- Your logo on a large sign displayed at the event or we can display your company banner at the event. We will pick up your banner and return it after.

- Promo items and/or business cards placed in walker’s swag bags. We can return extra, unused promo items back to you.

- Verbal mention at the event and during the event’s radio commercial.

- Logo on the back of the event t-shirt.

- Logo listed on material placed in walker’s swag bag.

- Logo on our website as a business sponsor with a link back to your website.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.

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Avenger Sponsorship Level item
Avenger Sponsorship Level
$500

- 2 free walker registrations.

- Business cards placed in walker’s swag bags.

- Verbal mention at the event.

- Logo on a medium sign displayed at the event.

- Name in a large font printed on the back of the event t-shirt.

- Small logo on material placed in walker’s swag bag.

- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.

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Crusader Sponsorship Level item
Crusader Sponsorship Level
$250

- 1 free walker registration.

- Name listed in larger print listed on sign at the event.

- Name listed in medium sized font on the back of the event t-shirt.

- Name on material placed in walker’s swag bag. 

- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.

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Guardian Sponsorship Level item
Guardian Sponsorship Level
$100

- Name displayed on sign at the event.

- Name listed on back of the t-shirt.

- Name on material placed in walker’s swag bags.

- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.

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Sidekick Sponsorship Level item
Sidekick Sponsorship Level
$50

- Name displayed on sign at the event and material placed in walker’s swag bag.

- Name listed on our website as a business sponsor.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.

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Donate a raffle basket item
Donate a raffle basket
Free

Name listed on material in swag bags, sign at the event, and on our website.

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