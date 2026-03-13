Business Sponsorship for Boxes of Hope's Walkathon 2026

- 1 free vendor registration for a 10x10 spot to sell your products, display info, give out product samples, etc. If you don’t want to have a booth, we can display your information (fliers, brochures, business cards) at check-in area.

- 4 free walker registrations.

- 1 free t-shirt from walkathon.

- Your logo on a large sign displayed at the event or we can display your company banner at the event. We will pick up your banner and return it after.

- Promo items and/or business cards placed in walker’s swag bags. We can return extra, unused promo items back to you.

- Verbal mention at the event and during the event’s radio commercial.

- Logo on the back of the event t-shirt.

- Logo listed on material placed in walker’s swag bag.

- Logo on our website as a business sponsor with a link back to your website.

Multiple shout-outs on our social media platforms.