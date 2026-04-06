Johnson Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Johnson Elementary PTO

About this event

Business Sponsorship - Staff Appreciation Week

3800 Oak Hill Dr

Bryan, TX 77802, USA

Meal Sponsor
$500

3 left!

You get ALL the recognition for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media. You can also provide business cards or other advertising materials for staff

Half Meal Sponsor
$250

3 left!

Share credit with PTO or another business for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media.

Partial Meal Sponsor
$100

3 left!

Share credit with PTO or another business for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media.

Add a donation for Johnson Elementary PTO

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