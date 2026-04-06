Business Sponsorship - Staff Appreciation Week

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About this event
3 left!
You get ALL the recognition for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media. You can also provide business cards or other advertising materials for staff
3 left!
Share credit with PTO or another business for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media.
3 left!
Share credit with PTO or another business for the meal of the day! Your logo will be displayed with the meal for all staff to see and you will get a special shout out on our social media.
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