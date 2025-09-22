Business Sponsorships 2025

Offered by
🥈Silver Sponsorship of a $200 tax-deductible donation includes: 🥈Your logo printed on a banner listing all our business sponsors, which will be displayed at Carmelo throughout the entire school year. 🥈Your name on our website
🏆Gold Sponsorship of a $500 tax-deductible donation includes: 🏆All the Silver Sponsorship benefits and Business name on the official Trike-a-Thon t-shirt, which is provided free to all Carmelo students 🏆Your business will be recognized on CPO social media accounts
💎 Diamond Sponsorship of a $1000 or more tax-deductible donation includes: 💎 All the Gold Sponsorship benefits and Your business name and logo will be displayed on its own sign right on Carmel Valley Road for one week in November. 💎 Act fast - Only 10 available
