Business Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
• Founder's circle Sponsor recognition for one signature event (e.g., “Your Company presents Opening Night of the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival”).
• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.
• Premium logo placement on LTDC website homepage and in email newsletters year-round.
• 20 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Festival performance and Nutcracker.
• Opportunity for custom activation (branded lounge, product feature, or hosted reception).
• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.
• Recognition as a Benefactor Circle Sponsor of a Festival or Nutcracker performance.
• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.
• Full-page ad in LTDC’s printed and digital season program.
• Logo on LTDC website, email newsletters, and event signage.
• 15 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.
• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.
• Recognition as a Leader's Circle Sponsor for one Festival evening or Nutcracker performance.
• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.
• Half-page ad in the LTDC season program.
• Logo inclusion on printed and digital materials.
• 10 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.
• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.
• Recognition in all printed programs and digital materials as a Partner's Circle Sponsor.
• Quarter-page ad in season program.
• Logo on LTDC website, email newsletters
• 6 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.
• Invitation to the Annual July Donor & Sponsor Reception.
• Business logo listed in program and on LTDC website as a Supporting Sponsor.
• 4 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival.
• Recognition in LTDC’s annual report.
• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.
• Business logo listed in LTDC program and on website.
• 2 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival.
• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!