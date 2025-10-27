Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Inc

Hosted by

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Inc

About this event

Business Sponsorships

Founder's Circle Sponsor
$25,000

• Founder's circle Sponsor recognition for one signature event (e.g., “Your Company presents Opening Night of the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival”).

• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.

• Premium logo placement on LTDC website homepage and in email newsletters year-round.

• 20 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Festival performance and Nutcracker.

• Opportunity for custom activation (branded lounge, product feature, or hosted reception).

• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.

Benefactor's Circle Sponsor
$15,000

• Recognition as a Benefactor Circle Sponsor of a Festival or Nutcracker performance.

• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.

• Full-page ad in LTDC’s printed and digital season program.

• Logo on LTDC website, email newsletters, and event signage.

• 15  complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.

• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.

Leader's Circle Sponsor
$10,000

• Recognition as a Leader's Circle Sponsor for one Festival evening or Nutcracker performance.

• Onstage acknowledgment and logo featured on event signage, printed programs, press releases, and digital materials.

• Half-page ad in the LTDC season program.

• Logo inclusion on printed and digital materials.

• 10  complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.

• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.

Partner's Circle Sponsor
$5,000

• Recognition in all printed programs and digital materials as a Partner's Circle Sponsor.

• Quarter-page ad in season program.

• Logo on LTDC website, email newsletters

• 6 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and Tahoe Nutcracker.

• Invitation to the Annual July Donor & Sponsor Reception.

Supporter's Circle Sponsor
$2,500

• Business logo listed in program and on LTDC website as a Supporting Sponsor.

• 4 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival.

• Recognition in LTDC’s annual report.

• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception.

Friend's Circle Sponsorship
$500

• Business logo listed in LTDC program and on website.

• 2 complimentary tickets to the Incline Village Gala Performance of Lake Tahoe Dance Festival.

• Invitation to the Annual July Dancers, Donors & Sponsors Reception

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!