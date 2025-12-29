Cypress Stage

Business Sponsorships

Community Partner
$1,000

Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website

Spotlight Supporter
$2,500

Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events

Stage Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events, Complimentary tickets for staff or clients, Season-long recognition, Lobby signage recognition (grouped), Opportunity to sponsor a production or initiative

Marquee Partner
$15,000

Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events, Complimentary tickets for staff or clients, Season-long recognition, Lobby signage recognition (grouped), Opportunity to sponsor a production or initiative, Prominent recognition as Marquee Partner, Opportunity to provide promotional materials/offers

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

The Presenting Sponsor is the highest level of support for Cypress Stage’s Inaugural Season and represents a

Leadership investment in Cypress’s first and only performing arts theatre.

