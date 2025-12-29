Business Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website
Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events
Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events, Complimentary tickets for staff or clients, Season-long recognition, Lobby signage recognition (grouped), Opportunity to sponsor a production or initiative
Recognition as an Inaugural Business Sponsor, Business name listed on Cypress Stage website, Business logo in season programs, Social media recognition, Verbal recognition at select performances/events, Complimentary tickets for staff or clients, Season-long recognition, Lobby signage recognition (grouped), Opportunity to sponsor a production or initiative, Prominent recognition as Marquee Partner, Opportunity to provide promotional materials/offers
The Presenting Sponsor is the highest level of support for Cypress Stage’s Inaugural Season and represents a
Leadership investment in Cypress’s first and only performing arts theatre.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!