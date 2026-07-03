A red cardinal is superimposed on a large red letter "T" in the foreground, with the words "TURPIN BOOSTER CLUB" written below it, all within a circular emblem with a red and white border in the background.
Turpin Booster Club

Offered by

Turpin Booster Club

About the memberships

Corporate Sponsorships 2026-2027

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

- Logo on 4’X8’ all sponsor banners for football, basketball, softball, baseball and track home games

- Listed on back of shirts for all HS athletes 

- Shoutouts on social media accounts

- Listed in all home sports programs


GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$750

- Listed on back of shirts for all HS athletes

- Shoutouts on social media accounts

- Listed in all home sports programs


SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$500

- Shoutouts on social media accounts

- Listed in home sports programs


BRONZE SPONSORSHIPS
$250

- Listed in all home sports programs

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