Corporate Sponsorships 2026-2027

About the memberships
- Logo on 4’X8’ all sponsor banners for football, basketball, softball, baseball and track home games
- Listed on back of shirts for all HS athletes
- Shoutouts on social media accounts
- Listed in all home sports programs
- Listed on back of shirts for all HS athletes
- Shoutouts on social media accounts
- Listed in all home sports programs
- Shoutouts on social media accounts
- Listed in home sports programs
- Listed in all home sports programs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!