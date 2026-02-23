Business Sponsorships | Making Light Productions

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
Business logo on the front of all show programs, premium full-page advertisement placement throughout the year, eight premium tickets, and recognition across social media and newsletters.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Front-page logo placement on one show program, full advertisement inside the program, six premium tickets, and recognition across platforms.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Program and social media recognition, four premium tickets, donor event invitation.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Premium seating access, donor event invitation, and recognition.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Premium tickets and recognition in programs and online.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Early ticket access and program and website recognition.
Valid until April 6, 2027
Program and website recognition.
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