Making Light Productions Inc

Offered by

Making Light Productions Inc

About the memberships

Business Sponsorships | Making Light Productions

Show Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

Business logo on the front of all show programs, premium full-page advertisement placement throughout the year, eight premium tickets, and recognition across social media and newsletters.

Spotlight Sponsor
$3,500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Front-page logo placement on one show program, full advertisement inside the program, six premium tickets, and recognition across platforms.

Producer’s Pal
$2,500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Program and social media recognition, four premium tickets, donor event invitation.

Enthusiast
$1,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

Premium seating access, donor event invitation, and recognition.

Patron
$750

Valid until April 6, 2027

Premium tickets and recognition in programs and online.

Associate
$500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Early ticket access and program and website recognition.

Debut
$250

Valid until April 6, 2027

Program and website recognition.

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