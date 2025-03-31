Unlocking Your Potential - Business and Empowerment Summit

Limited Availability: Only 10 vendor spaces available Pre-Approval Required: All vendors must be approved before purchase is finalized. Vendor Package Includes: One 6-foot table with tablecloth Two chairs Listing in summit program Promotional mention during event announcements. Access to approximately 100+ business-minded attendees Vendor Guidelines: Vendors must be fully set up by 8:15 AM. Vendors are responsible for their own sales transactions and cash handling. No refunds for approved vendor registrations after April 19, 2025.

Limited Availability: Only 10 vendor spaces available Pre-Approval Required: All vendors must be approved before purchase is finalized. Vendor Package Includes: One 6-foot table with tablecloth Two chairs Listing in summit program Promotional mention during event announcements. Access to approximately 100+ business-minded attendees Vendor Guidelines: Vendors must be fully set up by 8:15 AM. Vendors are responsible for their own sales transactions and cash handling. No refunds for approved vendor registrations after April 19, 2025.

More details...