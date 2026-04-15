Butler County Saddle Club Inc's NFR Raffle 2026

Grand Prize - 2 tickets to NFR 10th round

2nd Prize - 1 Lifetime hunting license for Kansas

3rd Prize - West Wind Equine Therapy 3 session for your horse $240 value (winner must be within 40miles of Leon, KS or willing to meet at location within 40 miles)

4th Prize - Beaded Halter from Susan's Beading & Hunn Leather $225 value

5th Prize - $100 gift card to Air Capital Tack





"By purchasing a ticket, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and all applicable laws. Proceeds benefit Butler County Saddle Club Inc., a 501(c)(7) organization. Tickets are $20 each. Must be 18 years old or older to win. Winner is responsible for all taxes, fees, and shipping costs. The Butler County Saddle Club Inc. and its representatives are not liable for any injuries, damages, losses, from this raffle or the prize. The prize is awarded 'as is' without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose". Tickets are non-transferable and non-exchangeable. Winner is responsible for all expenses not specified, including transportation, accommodation, parking, and taxes. The ticket holder assumes all risk of injury, damage, and loss, including lost or stolen items, by attending the event. Date and time of the event are subject to change. No refunds or exchanges. Sponsor and its representatives are not responsible for lost, damaged, or stolen tickets. Holder voluntarily assumes all risks and danger of personal injury or property damage incidental to the game/event. Prize(s) that may be awarded are not redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize Odds of winning depend on the total number of tickets sold. This raffle is void where prohibited."