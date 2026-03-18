Arts In The Burg

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Arts In The Burg

About this event

Buttercream Basics: Easter Minis with Kristy Campbell

Arts In The Burg

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

Standard Ticket
$27
Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$40

If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:

Can’t Afford Full Price?
$15

If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate. The canvas will be the same length and height, but the thickness will be that of a standard canvas.

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