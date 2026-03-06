Butterflies and Brews 2026

Purchase if you're 18yr or older, which gives you the following: A free beer on us if you're over 21 (ID required), A welcome gift bag if you're under 21, free food appetizers, opportunity to win free raffle prizes (at 6:30) and a live butterfly release (6pm). YOU CAN BRING A CHILD 3YRS OR YOUNGER FOR FREE!! (only 1 butterfly/gift bag with each ticket purchase) If you want your child to have their own experience, buy the "Child Ticket." It's a fundraiser, thanks for your support!