Butterfly Conference

Sponsors a table of 8 attendees
Name listed in event program
Verbal recognition during the event
Sponsors a table of 8 attendees
Name listed in event program
Verbal recognition during the event
Caterpillar Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes all Seed Sponsor benefits, plus:
1 vendor table
1 sponsored table of 8 attendees
Logo placement in event materials
Acknowledgment in WHOW newsletter
Includes all Seed Sponsor benefits, plus:
1 vendor table
1 sponsored table of 8 attendees
Logo placement in event materials
Acknowledgment in WHOW newsletter
Chrysalis Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Includes all Caterpillar Sponsor benefits, plus:
Promotional material in attendee gift bags
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo placed on each attendee table & event banner
Featured sponsor spotlight in WHOW newsletter
Includes all Caterpillar Sponsor benefits, plus:
Promotional material in attendee gift bags
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo placed on each attendee table & event banner
Featured sponsor spotlight in WHOW newsletter
Butterfly Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes all Chrysalis Sponsor benefits, plus:
Logo featured on WHOW homepage and event page
Social media recognition across WHOW platforms
5-minute speaking opportunity during the conference
6-month vendor rights at upcoming WHOW events
Includes all Chrysalis Sponsor benefits, plus:
Logo featured on WHOW homepage and event page
Social media recognition across WHOW platforms
5-minute speaking opportunity during the conference
6-month vendor rights at upcoming WHOW events