Butterfly Conference

5310 E 31st St

Tulsa, OK 74135, USA

General Admission
$35
General Admission
Vendor Booth
$75
Seed Sponsor
$200
Sponsors a table of 8 attendees Name listed in event program Verbal recognition during the event
Caterpillar Sponsor
$1,000
Includes all Seed Sponsor benefits, plus: 1 vendor table 1 sponsored table of 8 attendees Logo placement in event materials Acknowledgment in WHOW newsletter
Chrysalis Sponsor
$2,500
Includes all Caterpillar Sponsor benefits, plus: Promotional material in attendee gift bags Verbal recognition during the event Logo placed on each attendee table & event banner Featured sponsor spotlight in WHOW newsletter
Butterfly Sponsor
$5,000
Includes all Chrysalis Sponsor benefits, plus: Logo featured on WHOW homepage and event page Social media recognition across WHOW platforms 5-minute speaking opportunity during the conference 6-month vendor rights at upcoming WHOW events
