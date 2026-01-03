Bux Mont Scholars Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Congratulations on your hard work as not only an athlete but in your schoolwork. Enjoy your complimentary ticket to the banquet.
Thank you for your commitment to our student athletes and crunching the numbers so they can be rewarded. Enjoy your complimentary ticket for the banquet celebrating them.
Congratulations, please join us in celebrating your child. Each athlete is able to have 2 adults accompany them to the banquet. Tickets can be purchased here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!