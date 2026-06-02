MS 839 PTA, Inc.

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MS 839 PTA, Inc.

About this raffle

Buy a 50/50% Raffle Ticket! Support MS 839!

50-50 Raffle Ticket (buy as many as you like!)
$5

Enter Our 50/50 Raffle! One winner receives 50% of the total amount raised. The more tickets purchased, the bigger the prize! The other 50% directly supports MS 839 students and programs.

Winner announced at INSA event on 6/2/26.

5 tickets for $20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Enter Our 50/50 Raffle! One winner receives 50% of the total amount raised. The more tickets purchased, the bigger the prize! The other 50% directly supports MS 839 students and programs.

Winner announced at INSA event on 6/2/26.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!