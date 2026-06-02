Buy a 50/50% Raffle Ticket! Support MS 839!

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About this raffle
Enter Our 50/50 Raffle! One winner receives 50% of the total amount raised. The more tickets purchased, the bigger the prize! The other 50% directly supports MS 839 students and programs.
Winner announced at INSA event on 6/2/26.
Enter Our 50/50 Raffle! One winner receives 50% of the total amount raised. The more tickets purchased, the bigger the prize! The other 50% directly supports MS 839 students and programs.
Winner announced at INSA event on 6/2/26.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!