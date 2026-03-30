Our Lady of Fatima School

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Our Lady of Fatima School

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Stand with the Warriors, Name a Seat!

OLF Gym

Stand with the Warriors, Name a Seat! item
Stand with the Warriors, Name a Seat!
$150

Exciting News! We’re building new gym bleachers this summer—support our school by purchasing a personalized nameplate for a bleacher seat to be part of the legacy!


Leave your mark and show your lasting support for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and our Booster Club!


For a contribution of $150, honor a player, coach, family member, or loyal supporter—past, present, or future. No limit on the quantity ordered - first come, first served! Each nameplate will be displayed on a seat for five years, creating a lasting tribute within our Fatima community.


Your donation is a meaningful way to support our school, while being recognized as part of our Fatima community for years to come. Thank you for being part of what makes Fatima so special!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!