Stand with the Warriors, Name a Seat!

Exciting News! We’re building new gym bleachers this summer—support our school by purchasing a personalized nameplate for a bleacher seat to be part of the legacy!





Leave your mark and show your lasting support for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and our Booster Club!





For a contribution of $150, honor a player, coach, family member, or loyal supporter—past, present, or future. No limit on the quantity ordered - first come, first served! Each nameplate will be displayed on a seat for five years, creating a lasting tribute within our Fatima community.





Your donation is a meaningful way to support our school, while being recognized as part of our Fatima community for years to come. Thank you for being part of what makes Fatima so special!