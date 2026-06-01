Buy-A-Brick! | Buford Veteran's Memorial

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Give your loved one a permanent place in Buford's veteran community. This engraved 4" x 8" brick will be laid in the Buford Veterans Memorial, where it will stand for generations as a tribute to their service and sacrifice.
Personalize it with a name, branch of service, years served, or a short message — and know that every person who walks through the memorial will pass by their legacy.
A meaningful, lasting way to say thank you.
Your business can be part of something permanent. This engraved 4" x 8" brick will be laid in the Buford Veterans Memorial as a lasting symbol of your company's commitment to honoring those who served.
In addition to having your business' name laid in brick as part of this memorial, we'll also list your company name on our website as a sponsored company and will also appear on our sponsor board for future events.
Include your business name alongside a tribute message.
Show your community — and the veterans in it — where your company stands.
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