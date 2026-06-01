Buy-A-Brick! | Buford Veteran's Memorial

Give your loved one a permanent place in Buford's veteran community. This engraved 4" x 8" brick will be laid in the Buford Veterans Memorial, where it will stand for generations as a tribute to their service and sacrifice.



Personalize it with a name, branch of service, years served, or a short message — and know that every person who walks through the memorial will pass by their legacy.



A meaningful, lasting way to say thank you.