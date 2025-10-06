Buy-A-Spot

11/6: More Than Olives After-Hours Tasting Experience
$25

Nov. 6th 6:30-8:30pm

712 Sutter St, Historic Folsom.


A delicious sampling of CA extra virgin olive oils & balsamic vinegars, 3 mouth-watering appetizers & wine to complement your tasting experience.

12/6: Bourbon Tasting
$100

Dec. 6th 3:00pm-5:00pm

4021 Nugget Lane, Placerville


Join us for an unforgettable evening of smooth sips & rich flavors as we explore the world of Four Roses Bourbon. A guided tasting of 8 different Four Roses expressions.

1/10, 17, 24 & 31st: Fitness Bootcamp
$50

Jan 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st 10:00am-11:00am

Folsom, CA


Start 2026 off with energy, focus & results! Join our 4-week bootcamp designed to help you build strength, burn fat & feel your absolute best!

2/1: "Wine Tour of Italy", Wine Tasting with Total Wine
$30

Feb 1st Time TBD

2765 E. Bidwell St, Folsom


Taste a selection of wines from bright Proseccos & crisp Pinot Grigios, to bold, full-bodied reds like Sangiovese & the deep, complex wines of Sicily.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing