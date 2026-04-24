BUY IT NOW Father Carlos Anniversary Party

Original Artwork by Father Carlos

This deeply moving original painting by Father Carlos captures the sacred moment at the foot of the Cross—where Christ entrusts His Mother to the beloved disciple, and in doing so, to all of us.

Rendered in bold, expressive strokes, Christ is depicted with outstretched arms, radiating both suffering and surrender. Below Him, the Blessed Mother gazes upward in quiet anguish and devotion, her presence anchoring the emotional weight of the scene. The use of layered text—scripture references, Greek words, and reflections—creates a powerful fusion of theology and art, inviting the viewer not just to see, but to contemplate.

The phrase “Woman” and the words “Behold your Son… from that hour” echo across the canvas, drawing us into the intimacy of that moment. This is not just a painting—it is a meditation on sacrifice, love, and spiritual adoption.

Father Carlos’ unique style blends modern expression with timeless truth, making this piece both visually striking and spiritually profound. It is truly one-of-a-kind.

✨ Original – One of a Kind

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✨ Faith-Inspired Statement Piece