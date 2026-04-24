BUY IT NOW Father Carlos Anniversary Party

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This exquisite framed artwork, hand drawn by Father Carlos, beautifully reflects the mystery of divine love flowing from the Father, embracing the Blessed Mother and Child, and returning once again to its eternal source. Through graceful lines and symbolic movement, the piece conveys a sense of protection, unity, and the endless exchange of love within the Holy Trinity. The tender expressions of Mary and the Child Jesus radiate peace, warmth, and sacred intimacy, while the flowing design draws the eye in a continuous circle of grace. Rich in spiritual meaning and artistic beauty, this one-of-a-kind piece is a moving meditation on faith, love, and the divine embrace. Measures 19 3/4" x 19 3/4".
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This deeply moving original painting by Father Carlos captures the sacred moment at the foot of the Cross—where Christ entrusts His Mother to the beloved disciple, and in doing so, to all of us.
Rendered in bold, expressive strokes, Christ is depicted with outstretched arms, radiating both suffering and surrender. Below Him, the Blessed Mother gazes upward in quiet anguish and devotion, her presence anchoring the emotional weight of the scene. The use of layered text—scripture references, Greek words, and reflections—creates a powerful fusion of theology and art, inviting the viewer not just to see, but to contemplate.
The phrase “Woman” and the words “Behold your Son… from that hour” echo across the canvas, drawing us into the intimacy of that moment. This is not just a painting—it is a meditation on sacrifice, love, and spiritual adoption.
Father Carlos’ unique style blends modern expression with timeless truth, making this piece both visually striking and spiritually profound. It is truly one-of-a-kind.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
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✨ Faith-Inspired Statement Piece
This vibrant and expressive painting by Father Carlos captures the beauty of a rose illuminated in brilliant shades of gold and soft ivory. Set against a rich, dramatic backdrop of deep purples, the flower seems to glow from within—its petals unfolding with both strength and grace.
Bold, flowing lines trace each curve of the rose, giving it structure and movement, while the contrasting colors create a sense of warmth, light, and life. The interplay of yellow and violet—colors often associated with joy and reverence—adds a deeper emotional and spiritual dimension to the piece.
There is a quiet radiance here, a reminder of beauty that shines even in darkness. As with all of Father Carlos’ work, this piece carries a sense of intention and meaning, making it more than just art—it is a reflection of light, hope, and renewal.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Artist: Father Carlos
This serene and contemplative painting by Father Carlos captures the quiet beauty of a sunset over the water—a moment where the day gently gives way to rest. Warm hues of gold, coral, and soft pink stretch across the horizon, reflecting the fading light, while cool blues of the water create a calming sense of depth and stillness.
The simplicity of the scene invites the viewer to pause, breathe, and reflect. It is a reminder of God’s presence in the ordinary rhythms of life—the rising and setting of the sun, the peace found in still waters, and the quiet assurance that even as one day ends, another will begin.
Unlike more detailed works, this piece speaks through its calm and openness, offering a sense of renewal, hope, and trust. It is perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in any home or sacred space.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This powerful and deeply symbolic painting by Father Carlos reflects the sacred mystery of the Eucharist and the unbreakable union between Christ, the priesthood, and God the Father. At the center of the piece, Jesus is depicted in a posture of surrender and blessing, while His Precious Blood flows into the chalice held below—symbolizing the eternal gift of the Eucharist offered for the salvation of the world.
Flowing lines and interconnected forms move throughout the composition, drawing the eye in a continuous path that visually expresses the divine connection between sacrifice, communion, and heavenly grace. The movement within the painting suggests that the Eucharist is not merely a moment, but an eternal exchange of love flowing from Christ, through the Church, and back to the Father.
The dark, rich background gives depth and solemnity to the scene, while the illuminated figures and chalice radiate holiness and spiritual intimacy. Father Carlos’ unique artistic style blends abstraction and sacred imagery, inviting the viewer not only to admire the artwork, but to meditate on the mystery of Christ truly present in the Eucharist.
This one-of-a-kind piece is a profound reflection on faith, sacrifice, priesthood, and the eternal communion between heaven and earth. Size: 28x28
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Artist: Father Carlos
✨ Faith-Inspired Eucharistic Artwork
Original Artwork by Father Carlos
This captivating original painting by Father Carlos presents a bold and expressive portrayal of an elephant—an enduring symbol of strength, wisdom, and gentle power. Rendered in deep blues and rich purples, the figure stands with quiet dignity, outlined in luminous strokes that seem to glow against the soft, dreamlike background.
A warm golden sun rises (or sets) in the distance, casting a sense of peace and reflection over the scene. The contrast of vibrant color and simple form gives the piece a modern, almost contemplative feel—inviting the viewer to pause and take in its quiet strength.
The elephant’s presence feels both grounded and spiritual, reminding us of perseverance, patience, and the beauty of steady strength. As with all of Father Carlos’ work, this piece carries a personal and symbolic depth, making it not just art—but a meaningful statement.
✨ Original – One of a Kind
✨ Artist: Father Carlos
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This beautiful framed artwork, hand drawn by Father Carlos, tenderly portrays a priest immersed in prayer as he holds the book of daily prayers close in quiet devotion. The soft, graceful sketching captures the sacred beauty of a priest faithfully living out his nuptial calling to Christ and His Church. The gentle presence of the mother and child reflects spiritual fruitfulness, love, and the life-giving grace that flows from a vocation lived with humility and sacrifice. Filled with serenity and meaning, this one-of-a-kind piece is a moving expression of faith, prayer, and the heart of the priesthood. Measures 19 3/4" x 19 3/4".
This striking 14×11 artwork by Father Carlos powerfully captures the meaning of “Living within the mystery of the Cross.” The image presents a face lifted upward in surrender, emerging from the very form of the Cross itself, suggesting a soul transformed through suffering, grace, and divine love. Bold geometric lines frame the figure, while flowing blue tones radiate like streams of mercy, life, and the Spirit moving through the wounds of sacrifice. The composition speaks of the Cross not merely as a symbol of pain, but as a sacred dwelling place where faith is refined, burdens are redeemed, and new life is born. It is a profound invitation to enter the mystery of Christ’s love and discover peace within His saving embrace.
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