Offered by

Tustin Loma Vista Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

'Buy Now', 'Dodgeball Battle Royale', and raffle ticket Purchases for Teacher/Staff Experiences

'Buy Now' item
'Buy Now'
$40

Secure a spot for any Teacher Experience except Principal for a Day, Dodgeball Battle Royale, and Parking Spot

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Dodgeball Battle Royale item
Dodgeball Battle Royale
$20

One spot of 16 in the Dodgeball Battle Royale with Mrs. Crenshaw and Mr. Camacho

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Raffle Tickets item
Raffle Tickets
$2

1 raffle ticket for Teacher for a Day

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3 Raffle Tickets item
3 Raffle Tickets
$5

3 raffle tickets for $5 for Principal for a Day raffle

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Auction Winner
Pay what you can

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