seeds in the middle inc

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seeds in the middle inc

About this event

Buy tickets now for Tastes of Bed-Stuy 2026

393 Lewis Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

Ticket for 4 tastes
$40

This is a ticket to try 4 tastes and choose among any participating places.

Best Deal! 12-tastes (3 tickets)
$115

Get three tickets to share with your partners - and try 12 tastes at any variety of establishment you choose.

Donation!
$20

You can donate an extra $20 if you want

CAN'T COME? Donate a ticket!
$50

Hi, you can donate a ticket to someone who can't afford to come. If you have a name in mind, just email us at [email protected] and we will add their name to our will-call list. They pick up outside Peaches Lewis on May 30th

Black Maternal Health Donation
$50

Please kindly donate for our Black Maternal Health baby showers for at-risk women who are pregnant or postpartum moms with babies under 1 year. Give here or just add a donation of amount you want to give in the donation box

Add a donation for seeds in the middle inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!