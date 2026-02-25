Buy tickets now for Tastes of Bed-Stuy 2026

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About this event
This is a ticket to try 4 tastes and choose among any participating places.
Get three tickets to share with your partners - and try 12 tastes at any variety of establishment you choose.
You can donate an extra $20 if you want
Hi, you can donate a ticket to someone who can't afford to come. If you have a name in mind, just email us at [email protected] and we will add their name to our will-call list. They pick up outside Peaches Lewis on May 30th
Please kindly donate for our Black Maternal Health baby showers for at-risk women who are pregnant or postpartum moms with babies under 1 year. Give here or just add a donation of amount you want to give in the donation box
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