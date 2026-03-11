BVFC Day at Castaway Cove 2026

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About this shop
ONE (1) wristband valid for May 3rd from 1-4pm
Shipping- do not select if you would like to PICK UP your wristbands.
Tickets will be shipped using USPS Priority mail. You will be emailed a tracking number. We are not responsible for tickets lost or stolen in the mail.
Only select PICK UP if you will pick up your tickets from our firehouse on the specified pick-up dates.
April 14th -6-8pm
Route 9 Bayview Firehouse
April 25th 10-12pm
6th Avenue Bayview Firehouse
May 1st - 6-8pm
6th Avenue Bayview Firehouse
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!