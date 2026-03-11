Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

Offered by

Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

About this shop

BVFC Day at Castaway Cove 2026

Castaway Cove Wristband item
Castaway Cove Wristband
$20

ONE (1) wristband valid for May 3rd from 1-4pm

Shipping WITH tracking & $100 insurance item
Shipping WITH tracking & $100 insurance
$11

Shipping- do not select if you would like to PICK UP your wristbands.

Tickets will be shipped using USPS Priority mail. You will be emailed a tracking number. We are not responsible for tickets lost or stolen in the mail.

Pick-up item
Pick-up
Free

Only select PICK UP if you will pick up your tickets from our firehouse on the specified pick-up dates.


April 14th -6-8pm

Route 9 Bayview Firehouse


April 25th 10-12pm

6th Avenue Bayview Firehouse


May 1st - 6-8pm

6th Avenue Bayview Firehouse

Add a donation for Bayview Volunteer Fire Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!