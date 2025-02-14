BVOV kidpreneur 2025

We're thrilled to invite you to participate in the Kidpreneur Expo, where your creativity and entrepreneurial spirit will shine bright!
Vendor Fee: $25
Your vendor fee of $25 covers:
You can showcase your fantastic business in a 10x10 spot at the Kidpreneur Expo.
A certificate recognizing your participation in the 2024 Kidpreneur Expo, a memorable keepsake of your entrepreneurial journey.
Please note:
As a vendor, it's essential to come prepared. Please bring all the materials for your booth, including a table, table cover, and canopy. Since the weather is expected to be hot, we encourage you to bring additional shade or cooling solutions to ensure your comfort throughout the event.
This is your chance to showcase your innovative products and services, connect with fellow young entrepreneurs, and inspire others with your entrepreneurial journey.
We can't wait to see you make waves at the Kidpreneur Expo! Get ready to shine under the sun and share your entrepreneurial dreams.
Sponsor a Kidpreneur: Support Young Dreams
$25
Are you passionate about empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders? Do you believe in the power of young entrepreneurship to drive positive change in our communities? Then, we invite you to sponsor a Kidpreneur at our upcoming Kidpreneur Expo!
Sponsoring a Kidpreneur is a beautiful opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young aspiring entrepreneurs. With your sponsorship, you'll provide financial support to a talented young individual, helping them cover the costs of participating in the expo and showcasing their innovative business ideas.
As a sponsor, you'll not only be supporting the dreams and ambitions of these young entrepreneurs, but you'll also be investing in the future of our communities. By nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit and providing them with the resources they need to succeed, you'll be helping to create a brighter, more innovative world for us all.
Your sponsorship will enable Kidpreneurs to:
Secure a booth space at the expo to showcase their products or services.
Receive a certificate of participation in the 2024 Kidpreneur Expo, recognizing their dedication and hard work.
Access valuable networking opportunities and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Gain exposure and recognition for their businesses, helping them to grow and thrive in the competitive marketplace.
Join us in empowering young minds to dream big, think creatively, and turn their innovative ideas into reality. By sponsoring a Kidpreneur, you'll be making a lasting impact on the lives of these young individuals and helping to build a brighter future for us all.
Empower Young Minds: Group Sponsorship for Kidpreneurs
$125
Are you part of a community-minded organization, a group of friends, or a company looking to make a collective impact? Consider joining forces and sponsoring a group of 5 Kidpreneurs at our upcoming Kidpreneur Expo!
By pooling your resources together, you can make a significant difference in these young aspiring entrepreneurs' lives while amplifying your support's impact. Together, you'll provide financial assistance and encouragement to a talented group of Kidpreneurs, helping them turn their innovative ideas into reality.
As a group sponsor, you'll receive:
Recognition as a collective sponsor of the Kidpreneur group, showcasing your commitment to empowering young minds and supporting the local community.
The opportunity to connect with and mentor the sponsored Kidpreneurs, offering valuable guidance and insights to help them succeed in their entrepreneurial journey.
Visibility and branding opportunities at the Kidpreneur Expo, highlighting your organization, group, or company as a champion of youth entrepreneurship and innovation.
A sense of fulfillment and pride in knowing that you're making a meaningful difference in the lives of young individuals, empowering them to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in the world.
Your sponsorship will enable the group of 5 Kidpreneurs to:
Secure booth spaces at the expo to showcase their diverse range of products or services.
Receive certificates of participation in the 2024 Kidpreneur Expo, recognizing their dedication and creativity.
Access networking opportunities and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and industry professionals, helping them learn and grow as business leaders.
Join your peers and colleagues to support and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. Let's create a supportive environment where young dreams are nurtured, celebrated, and encouraged to flourish together.
To sponsor a group of 5 Kidpreneurs or learn more about group sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at BlackVoicesOfTheValley.org. Let's empower young minds and build a brighter future for all!
Thank you for your collective generosity and support. With your help, we can make a lasting impact in the lives of Kidpreneurs and inspire them to reach for the stars. 🚀
Requesting Sponsorship for the Vendor Fee.
Free
***** PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED*****
This option is only for Individuals who are requesting sponsorship. Filling out this form does not guarantee sponsorship.
An email will be sent out by April 5th to let you know if you've been selected.
If selected, you will need to provide a driver's license and a copy of your most recent pay stub.
