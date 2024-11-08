BWDH Rest For A Change Virtual Fundraising Event

Thank you for joining us for our Rest For A Change virtual fundraiser. Proceeds for this event will help BWDH fund our mental health support programs, community outreach, development of our peer-respite space(s), and operating expenses.
Thank you for joining us for our Rest For A Change virtual fundraiser. Proceeds for this event will help BWDH fund our mental health support programs, community outreach, development of our peer-respite space(s), and operating expenses.
Add a donation for Black Women DO Heal, Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!