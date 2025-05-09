BWE TIme Laps No. 6 - Registration

Josh Gelinas Memorial Lap *SELECT 10 AM TIME SLOT*
free
Join us at 10AM, May 31, as we celebrate our great friend, neighbor, and Time Laps fixture, Josh, with a memorial lap. ** IF REGISTERING FOR A GROUP: Add the number of slots and provide information for each participant.
GENERAL — Run, Bike, Scoot, or Hike!
free
** IF REGISTERING FOR A GROUP: Add the number of slots and provide information for each participant.
