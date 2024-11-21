BWHI's Silent Auction

BIND Associates is a non profit Association of African business owners focused on promoting US Africa trade and improving black communities both in the US and in Africa. The BIND Gift Box includes an mouse pad with charging dock, a custom mug, Kente stole, and a business note book!
BIND Associates is a non profit Association of African business owners focused on promoting US Africa trade and improving black communities both in the US and in Africa. The BIND Gift Box includes an mouse pad with charging dock, a custom mug, Kente stole, and a business note book!
BOW Gift Bag
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The BOW Collective is a group of black women business owners who collaborate to scale their businesses by securing capital, contracts and communications.
The Gift bag includes four books authored by BOW members!
The BOW Collective is a group of black women business owners who collaborate to scale their businesses by securing capital, contracts and communications.
The Gift bag includes four books authored by BOW members!
Jewelry
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful Hand Crafted Sterling Silver Earrings! This stunning piece is timeless!
Beautiful Hand Crafted Sterling Silver Earrings! This stunning piece is timeless!
Art Work
$2,200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS —2012
MIXED MEDIUM—24/36
$2,200.00
ULYSSES MARSHALL
ARTIST IN EXILE
MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS —2012
MIXED MEDIUM—24/36
$2,200.00
ULYSSES MARSHALL
ARTIST IN EXILE
Financial Planning Consultation
$2,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
FINANCIAL PLANNING CONSULTATION AND ANALYSIS FROM NEXUS 360, L.L.C.
RETIREMENT ANALYSIS, TAX ANALYSIS ... and much more!
FINANCIAL PLANNING CONSULTATION AND ANALYSIS FROM NEXUS 360, L.L.C.
RETIREMENT ANALYSIS, TAX ANALYSIS ... and much more!