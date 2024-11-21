eventClosed

BWHI's Silent Auction

BIND Gift Box
$50

BIND Associates is a non profit Association of African business owners focused on promoting US Africa trade and improving black communities both in the US and in Africa. The BIND Gift Box includes an mouse pad with charging dock, a custom mug, Kente stole, and a business note book!
BOW Gift Bag
$50

The BOW Collective is a group of black women business owners who collaborate to scale their businesses by securing capital, contracts and communications. The Gift bag includes four books authored by BOW members!
Jewelry
$200

Beautiful Hand Crafted Sterling Silver Earrings! This stunning piece is timeless!
Art Work
$2,200

MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS —2012 MIXED MEDIUM—24/36 $2,200.00 ULYSSES MARSHALL ARTIST IN EXILE
Financial Planning Consultation
$2,500

FINANCIAL PLANNING CONSULTATION AND ANALYSIS FROM NEXUS 360, L.L.C. RETIREMENT ANALYSIS, TAX ANALYSIS ... and much more!
Private Coaching Package - Mindfulness. Rest. Restoration
$650

For the beginner who wants to create more calm and less choas in their life or for the committed who wants to deepen their current mindfulness practice through their body's own wisdom!

