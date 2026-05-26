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BWill Foundation

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🏈 4th ANNUAL BWILL FOOTBALL CAMP 🏈

6115 E Kings Hwy

Shreveport, LA 71105, USA

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$

General Admission
Free

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department to host the 4th Annual Brandon Wilson Football Camp, on Saturday, June 20th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Lee Hedges Stadium (synthetic turf field), located at 6115 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport. This non-contact, instructional camp is for youth (girls and boys) ages 6 – 14. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of football and improve their football skills.  


Our goal is for each youth participant to leave the clinic with a more solid foundation in the fundamentals of the game of football-that will serve their team well throughout the football season.  

This camp is free.  Space is limited!  Pre-registration is required; to register.  The registration deadline is Saturday, June 6th.


For additional information, contact Mary Murphy at [email protected] or (318) 220-6284, or LaMarcus Williams at [email protected] or 318-218-7070

 



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