🏈 4th ANNUAL BWILL FOOTBALL CAMP 🏈

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department to host the 4th Annual Brandon Wilson Football Camp, on Saturday, June 20th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Lee Hedges Stadium (synthetic turf field), located at 6115 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport. This non-contact, instructional camp is for youth (girls and boys) ages 6 – 14. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of football and improve their football skills.





Our goal is for each youth participant to leave the clinic with a more solid foundation in the fundamentals of the game of football-that will serve their team well throughout the football season.

This camp is free. Space is limited! Pre-registration is required; to register. The registration deadline is Saturday, June 6th.





For additional information, contact Mary Murphy at [email protected] or (318) 220-6284, or LaMarcus Williams at [email protected] or 318-218-7070.







