BWOPA Fresno/SJV Chapter 15th Annual Salute to Sisterhood

About this event
This ticket name is in honor of Theresa Claiborne. On June 20, 1981, she became the first female African-American pilot to serve in the United States Air Force.
This ticket name is in honor of Edna Earle Young. In 1948, she became the first black woman, to be sworn in the Navy.
This ticket name is in honor of Annie Neal Graham. In September 1949, Annie Neal Graham was the first African-American female to enlist in the United State Marine Corps.
This ticket name is in honor of Cathay Williams. Around 1861, Cathay Williams enlisted in the United States Army using the pseudonym Wiliam Cathay.
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