BWOPA Fresno and SJV Chapter

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BWOPA Fresno and SJV Chapter

About this event

BWOPA Fresno/SJV Chapter 15th Annual Salute to Sisterhood

2079 W Bullard Ave

Fresno, CA 93711, USA

Air Force Theresa Claiborne
$100

This ticket name is in honor of Theresa Claiborne. On June 20, 1981, she became the first female African-American pilot to serve in the United States Air Force. 

Navy Edna Young
$250
Available until Jul 23

This ticket name is in honor of Edna Earle Young. In 1948, she became the first black woman, to be sworn in the Navy.

National Guard Armestine Mullins Graham
$500
Available until Jul 23

This ticket name is in honor of Annie Neal Graham. In September 1949, Annie Neal Graham  was the first African-American female to enlist in the United State Marine Corps.

Army Cathay Williams
$1,000
Available until Jul 23

This ticket name is in honor of Cathay Williams. Around 1861, Cathay Williams enlisted in the United States Army using the pseudonym Wiliam Cathay.

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