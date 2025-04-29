Better Wiser Stronger, Inc.

Better Wiser Stronger, Inc.

BWS: Masquerade Fundraising Gala

3232 Shaffer Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512, USA

General Admission Ticket
$100

General Seating

3-Course Dinner

Live Entertainment

Open Bar from 4pm - 6pm

Individual VIP Ticket
$125

Early Entry

Preferred Seating

Cocktail Reception with light hors d'oeuvres

Open Bar upon arrival until end of event

3-Course Dinner

Live Entertainment

Full Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

tickets in this category are VIP and include:

Early Entry

Preferred Seating

Cocktail Reception with light hors d'oeuvres

Open Bar upon arrival until end of event

3-Course Dinner

Live Entertainment

Better Sponsorship Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor Includes:

  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials (print & digital)
  • Full-page ad in the Gala program booklet
  • 30-second sponsor highlight video played during the event
  • Verbal recognition by the emcee throughout the evening
  • Exclusive BWS-branded swag items
  • Feature spotlight on BWS social media and website (before & after event)
  • Logo and recognition on the BWS website for one full year
  • One reserved table (seats 8 guests)
Wiser Sponsorship Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Wiser Tier Sponsor Includes:

  • Half-page ad in the Gala program booklet
  • Logo displayed prominently on event signage and screens
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Featured social media post thanking your organization
  • Exclusive BWS-branded swag items
  • Logo listed on the BWS website for 6 months
  • Six (6) Gala tickets
Stronger Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Stronger Tier Sponsor Includes:

  • Quarter-page ad in the Gala program booklet
  • Logo displayed during event presentation
  • Group verbal recognition during the event
  • Included in group social media “Thank You” post
  • Logo listed on the BWS website for 3 months
  • Four (4) Gala tickets (half table seating)

