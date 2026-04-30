By Design - Cohort 1

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About this event
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Right now, getting here is what matters. This tier exists because your presence in this program is more important than what you can contribute financially at this moment. Full program. No exceptions.
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This tier covers the full cost of running By Design. Choosing it means the program keeps going — for you and for everyone who comes after you.
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You have a little more to give and you want to use it well. Your extra contribution directly funds an access tier spot for someone who needs it. Your seat helps fill another.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!