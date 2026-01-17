By Heart & Hand

Hosted by
About this event
Flat rate per child.
This is an equitable rate for those who are financially secure with stable reliable income and may benefit from generational wealth. We invite those in this tier to contribute as a way of investing in the growth, sustainability, and accessibility of our community.
This rate ensures fair compensation for our playworkers and covers essential operational costs. If you have additional means to support our playworkers at this time, please consider our Canopy tier.
A limited number of Adult pay-what-you-can tickets are available to support access for families who need it. These tickets are limited to 5.
--
If you would like to attend and your family is struggling to meet this cost + children, please reach out at [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!