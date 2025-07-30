Sponsorships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Thank you gift includes a ROX t-shirt, hat, and sweatshirt. Promotion of your business on our team Facebook page. (Please provide your own ad.)
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Thank you gift includes a ROX t-shirt, and hat. Promotion of your business on our team Facebook page. (Please provide your own ad.)
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Thank you gift includes your choice of either a ROX t-shirt or hat.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Thank you gift includes your choice of either a ROX t-shirt or hat.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Thank you gift includes a ROX hat.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing