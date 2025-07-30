Sponsorships

Grand Slam
$2,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you gift includes a ROX t-shirt, hat, and sweatshirt. Promotion of your business on our team Facebook page. (Please provide your own ad.)

Homerun
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you gift includes a ROX t-shirt, and hat. Promotion of your business on our team Facebook page. (Please provide your own ad.)

Triple
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you gift includes your choice of either a ROX t-shirt or hat.

Double
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you gift includes your choice of either a ROX t-shirt or hat.

Single
$125

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you gift includes a ROX hat.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing