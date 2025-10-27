BYC Takes Flight - A BYC December Mainstage Concert 25-26 Season

BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event. The baseline ticket price is $5. If you’re able to contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, but you are welcome to choose any amount by entering it in the "additional donation" box below.



The livestream will be public and on the homepage of our youtube channel: www.youtube.com/@bellevueyouthchoirs



Thank you for your support!