BYC Takes Flight - A BYC December Mainstage Concert 25-26 Season

Hosted by
About this event
Children age 6 and younger are free. Please select how many are in your party so we can have an accurate headcount for the space. Thank you!
Roses must be picked up at the concert venue on the concert date. Roses will be delivered by you to your chorister, not by BYC staff.
You will find the roses at will call.
Not attending the concert in person but still want to shower your chorister with love and flowers? No problem! Simply designate a pickup person for the roses who will be in attendance. During checkout you will be asked for the pickup person name and chorister name.
Roses must be picked up at the concert venue on the concert date. Roses will be delivered by you to your chorister, not by BYC staff.
You will find the roses at will call.
Not attending the concert in person but still want to shower your chorister with love and flowers? No problem! Simply designate a pickup person for the roses who will be in attendance. During checkout you will be asked for the pickup person name and chorister name.
BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event. The baseline ticket price is $5. If you’re able to contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, but you are welcome to choose any amount by entering it in the "additional donation" box below.
The livestream will be public and on the homepage of our youtube channel: www.youtube.com/@bellevueyouthchoirs
Thank you for your support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!