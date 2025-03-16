Bye Bye Birdie

Doors open 30 minutes before show starts. Please be aware these tickets are first come first serve. Tickets will be at door if available for $10. Friday April 4th we will be holding a Senior Recognition. This will be directly after the show. Thank you for supporting our Senior cast and crew. Those needing accessible seating will be able to access the theater upon your ticket being scanned.

Doors open 30 minutes before show starts. Please be aware these tickets are first come first serve. Tickets will be at door if available for $10. Friday April 4th we will be holding a Senior Recognition. This will be directly after the show. Thank you for supporting our Senior cast and crew. Those needing accessible seating will be able to access the theater upon your ticket being scanned.

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