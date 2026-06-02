Friends Of Bow Youth Football

Hosted by

Friends Of Bow Youth Football

About this event

BYF 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Sponsor Registration

1 Beaver Meadow Dr

Concord, NH 03301, USA

Gold Sponsor
$750

Sponsor a hole and the 2026 BYF Season. Your business will have a sign with a logo you provide at a hole for the golf tournament and the logo will be added to a banner hung up at all BYF home games. Your business will be mentioned by our public address person during each home game. If we have three teams it will be announced at least three times.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the 2026 BYF Season. Your business logo will be added to a banner hung up at all BYF home games. Your business will be mentioned by our public address person during each home game. If we have three teams it will be announced at least three times.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a hole and the 2026 BYF Season. Your business will have a sign with a logo you provide at a hole for the golf tournament.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!