Bethel Youth Football and Competitive Cheer
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Bethel Youth Football and Competitive Cheer

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Bethel Youth Football and Competitive Cheer

About the memberships

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BYF&CC Fall 2026 Registration

Football/Cheer Registration
$375

Valid until December 31

Includes $25 Parks & Rec fee

6U (Flag)
$300

Participants aged 6 and under (as of 7/1/2026) can participate in Flag Football at a discounted rate. Includes $25 Parks & Rec fee.

Football/Cheer Reg (Payment Plan)
$125

Renews monthly

Complete your registration payments over monthly installments ($125/month for three months).

Includes $25 Parks & Rec fee

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!