BYFCC 2026 Spring Flag Football- Full Registration

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About this event
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Spring Girls Flag Grades Grades 2-5
Spring Girls Flag Grades 5-8
Athletes age 7 or under:
DOB range: 7/1/2018-7/2/2022
Athletes age 9 or under:
DOB range: 7/1/2016-7/2/2018
Athletes age 11 or under:
DOB range: 7/1/2014-7/2/2016
Athletes age 13 or under:
DOB range: 7/1/2012-7/2/2014
Athletes in 8th grade only
*note: players eligible for 13U and also in 8th grade should select only one registration!
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