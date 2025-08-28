DOORWAYS

Hosted by

DOORWAYS

About this event

BYOBOO Trivia

5916 Wilson Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110, USA

BYOBOO Single Ticket
$25

Part of a group, please let us know! Don't have a group and want to be part of one, let us know!

BYOBOO Table for 8
$200

Join the fun with a group of friends at your own table (up to 8 people), plus complimentary beer and popcorn!

Round Sponsor
$500

Round Sponsor includes:


Recognition as one of the Round Sponsors on social media, your company logo will be featured on each slide of each round, and a round sponsor table for eight (8).

BYOBOO Sponsor
$1,000

BYOBoo Sponsor includes:


recognition as a BYOBoo Sponsor on social media and all marketing materials. Your company logo will be featured on the event web page with a link to your company’s website. BYOBoo sponsor tables are for eight (8) guests

VIP Sponsor
$1,500

VIP Sponsor includes:


recognition as a VIP Sponsor on social media and all marketing materials. Your company logo will be featured on each presentation title slide, in a rotating slide show, and on each side of the Bonus Round during the event. VIP Sponsor tables are for eight (8) guests.

Mulligans - Set of 10 (1 set per table)
$20

Stumped on a question? Here's your answer! Purchase a set of 10 Mulligans for your table NOW.


ONLY ONE SET OF MULLIGANS PER TABLE!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!