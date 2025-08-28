BYOBOO Trivia

Hosted by
Part of a group, please let us know! Don't have a group and want to be part of one, let us know!
Join the fun with a group of friends at your own table (up to 8 people), plus complimentary beer and popcorn!
Round Sponsor includes:
Recognition as one of the Round Sponsors on social media, your company logo will be featured on each slide of each round, and a round sponsor table for eight (8).
BYOBoo Sponsor includes:
recognition as a BYOBoo Sponsor on social media and all marketing materials. Your company logo will be featured on the event web page with a link to your company’s website. BYOBoo sponsor tables are for eight (8) guests
VIP Sponsor includes:
recognition as a VIP Sponsor on social media and all marketing materials. Your company logo will be featured on each presentation title slide, in a rotating slide show, and on each side of the Bonus Round during the event. VIP Sponsor tables are for eight (8) guests.
Stumped on a question? Here's your answer! Purchase a set of 10 Mulligans for your table NOW.
ONLY ONE SET OF MULLIGANS PER TABLE!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!