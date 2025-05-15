BYOC Camps and Clubs Vacation Raffles

Vacation raffle to fund tech

opportunities for youth.

Jewel of Mexico ($100 ).





Embrace romance in Mexico in a breathtaking luxury resort, including:

• A stunning master room in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts for two guests over seven nights*

• Upscale amenities from sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, and waterparks, to spas, golf courses, and more*

• Exclusive on-site entertainment, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf.





• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.





Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks.

• Retail value of $6,860. A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.

• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.

• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.

• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.





Once you buy your raffle ticket your raffle# will be emailed to you.