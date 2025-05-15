BYOC Camps and Clubs Vacation Raffles

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About this raffle
Vacation raffle to fund tech
opportunities for youth.
Jewel of Mexico ($100 ).
Embrace romance in Mexico in a breathtaking luxury resort, including:
• A stunning master room in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts for two guests over seven nights*
• Upscale amenities from sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, and waterparks, to spas, golf courses, and more*
• Exclusive on-site entertainment, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf.
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks.
• Retail value of $6,860. A resort fee of $249 is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
• Amenities such as spas, water parks, live entertainment, and golf courses vary by destination.
• Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Accommodation may differ from images shown, and will be allocated according to availability.
Once you buy your raffle ticket your raffle# will be emailed to you.
Vacation raffle to fund tech
opportunities for youth. Hawaii ($150 ).
Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii, including:
• A stay in a comfortable standard room in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island for 2 guests over 5 nights
• Sprawling resort pools, inviting lounging areas, and resort dining or local restaurants close by
• Inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
• Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
• Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
• Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
• Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.
• Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Valued at $2500. Once you buy your raffle ticket your raffle# will be emailed to you.
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