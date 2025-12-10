Hosted by

BYOC Camps and Clubs Masquerade Ball Silent Auction

Pizza and Games item
$35

Pizza & Game Night
Enjoy a delicious evening with Dewey’s Pizza and head over to Scalawaggs for some fun and games! Perfect for friends or family, this night out combines great food with hours of entertainment and laughter. Value $ 75

Wine Gift basket item
$35

Basket of Great Wines & Chocolates
Indulge in an elegant assortment featuring:

  • Che Fico
  • Dove Hunt Dog Rosé
  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Le Chatonniere Viognier
  • Ferrero Rocher Chocolates

A perfect blend of rich flavors and delightful treats—ideal for gifting or enjoying during a special evening. $75 value

Style Setter Williamsburg 2-gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser item
$20

Offer guests their choice of cold drinks with this Williamsburg beverage dispenser from Style Setter. Each of the two glass jars holds 1 gallon of your favorite drink, while the ornate black metal stand cradles the twin jars. Silvertone metal labels and lids match the spigots, designed for easy dispensing.

2 1-Gallon glass jars

  • Silvertone metal lids, labels, and nozzles
  • Black metal stand
  • Hand wash only
  • Stands 14.75 inches tall


Bamboo Cheese Board & Knife Set item
$20

Elevate your entertaining with this elegant bamboo cheese board, complete with a set of specialty cheese knives. Perfect for charcuterie, wine nights, or hosting guests, this stylish and durable board offers a beautiful presentation for cheeses, fruits, and gourmet snacks. A must-have addition to any kitchen or entertainer’s collection. Value $39

Wineopoly item
$10

Wineopoly is a wine-themed board game, a parody of Monopoly, where players buy wines, collect grape tokens to trade for decanters, learn wine facts from deed cards, pay import taxes, and avoid the "Wine Cellar" (jail) to become the ultimate wine connoisseur. It features tokens like a wine bottle, cork, and cheese, and offers a fun, educational twist on property acquisition with wine-related challenges and facts.  Value $25

Aicok 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker item
$10

The Aicok 8-Cup French Press is a popular, coffee maker known for its durable stainless steel or heat-resistant glass construction, often featuring double-wall insulation to keep coffee hot and a multi-layer stainless steel filter for sediment-free brewing, making it great for brewing rich, full-bodied coffee or loose-leaf tea in 34oz/1L capacity, perfect for multiple servings with an easy pour design and dishwasher-safe parts. Value $25

Gourmet Herbs & Spices item
$8

Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices offers hundreds of small-batch, fresh herbs, spices, and unique blends (like bourbon-smoked options) for grilling, cooking, and general flavoring.


Value 18

