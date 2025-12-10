BYOC Camps and Clubs Masquerade Ball Silent Auction

The Aicok 8-Cup French Press is a popular, coffee maker known for its durable stainless steel or heat-resistant glass construction, often featuring double-wall insulation to keep coffee hot and a multi-layer stainless steel filter for sediment-free brewing, making it great for brewing rich, full-bodied coffee or loose-leaf tea in 34oz/1L capacity, perfect for multiple servings with an easy pour design and dishwasher-safe parts. Value $25