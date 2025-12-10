BYOC Camps and Clubs Masquerade Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Pizza & Game Night
Enjoy a delicious evening with Dewey’s Pizza and head over to Scalawaggs for some fun and games! Perfect for friends or family, this night out combines great food with hours of entertainment and laughter. Value $ 75
Starting bid
Basket of Great Wines & Chocolates
Indulge in an elegant assortment featuring:
A perfect blend of rich flavors and delightful treats—ideal for gifting or enjoying during a special evening. $75 value
Starting bid
Offer guests their choice of cold drinks with this Williamsburg beverage dispenser from Style Setter. Each of the two glass jars holds 1 gallon of your favorite drink, while the ornate black metal stand cradles the twin jars. Silvertone metal labels and lids match the spigots, designed for easy dispensing.
2 1-Gallon glass jars
Starting bid
Bamboo Cheese Board & Knife Set
Elevate your entertaining with this elegant bamboo cheese board, complete with a set of specialty cheese knives. Perfect for charcuterie, wine nights, or hosting guests, this stylish and durable board offers a beautiful presentation for cheeses, fruits, and gourmet snacks. A must-have addition to any kitchen or entertainer’s collection. Value $39
Starting bid
Wineopoly is a wine-themed board game, a parody of Monopoly, where players buy wines, collect grape tokens to trade for decanters, learn wine facts from deed cards, pay import taxes, and avoid the "Wine Cellar" (jail) to become the ultimate wine connoisseur. It features tokens like a wine bottle, cork, and cheese, and offers a fun, educational twist on property acquisition with wine-related challenges and facts. Value $25
Starting bid
The Aicok 8-Cup French Press is a popular, coffee maker known for its durable stainless steel or heat-resistant glass construction, often featuring double-wall insulation to keep coffee hot and a multi-layer stainless steel filter for sediment-free brewing, making it great for brewing rich, full-bodied coffee or loose-leaf tea in 34oz/1L capacity, perfect for multiple servings with an easy pour design and dishwasher-safe parts. Value $25
Starting bid
Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices offers hundreds of small-batch, fresh herbs, spices, and unique blends (like bourbon-smoked options) for grilling, cooking, and general flavoring.
Value 18
