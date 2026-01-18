C. Wright Pink Ribbon Spring Tea

About this event
Bossier City, LA 71111, USA
Your Spring Tea Admission – Supporting Survivors ticket includes an inspiring afternoon of fellowship, celebration, and purpose:
✨ A delicious lunch shared in community
🎶 Live music by the Dynamic Eddie Spencer, creating a joyful and uplifting atmosphere
🎁 Door prizes throughout the event
👒 Hat Contest celebrating creativity, style, and fun
💗 Stories of Hope from survivors and supporters whose journeys inspire strength and resilience
🌸 Sponsor Highlights recognizing the individuals, churches, and organizations whose generosity makes this work possible
🎀 A few special surprises designed to make the afternoon even more memorable
Can't attend or become a sponsor? Please support the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project with a donation of any amount.
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Please note: When entering your donation, you may see the amount displayed in a way that looks like a split (for example, a $50 donation may appear as $25 and $25).
This is simply how the platform displays the transaction — the full donation amount you enter still goes directly to the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.
You may also see an optional contribution to support Zeffy. This amount is not required and can be adjusted, including being changed to $0, before completing your payment.
1 table (8 seats); Please confirm before purchase by calling or texting 318-564-4815.
The Bloom Sponsor level provides meaningful support for breast cancer survivors while helping sustain the mission of the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.
Includes:
Bloom Sponsor - $ 500.00
Your support at this level helps ensure that survivors receive both practical assistance and compassionate care.
The Ribbon Sponsor level reflects a deeper investment in hope, healing, and community impact.
Includes:
Garden of Grace Sponsor - $ 750
This level helps strengthen the program’s ability to respond quickly and personally to those facing breast cancer.
For designer bag
The Legacy Sponsor level represents a strong commitment to sustaining life-changing work for breast cancer survivors across our region.
Includes:
Legacy of Love Sponsor - $1,000
Legacy Sponsors help ensure that no woman is turned away and that support remains available when it is needed most.
Small to X-Large
2x and larger
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!