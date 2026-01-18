Multi-cultural Development Center

Hosted by

Multi-cultural Development Center

About this event

C. Wright Pink Ribbon Spring Tea

935 Eatman St

Bossier City, LA 71111, USA

Spring Tea General Admission
$30

What Your Ticket Includes

Your Spring Tea Admission – Supporting Survivors ticket includes an inspiring afternoon of fellowship, celebration, and purpose:

A delicious lunch shared in community
🎶 Live music by the Dynamic Eddie Spencer, creating a joyful and uplifting atmosphere
🎁 Door prizes throughout the event
👒 Hat Contest celebrating creativity, style, and fun
💗 Stories of Hope from survivors and supporters whose journeys inspire strength and resilience
🌸 Sponsor Highlights recognizing the individuals, churches, and organizations whose generosity makes this work possible
🎀 A few special surprises designed to make the afternoon even more memorable

C. Wright Pink Ribbon Donation
Pay what you can

Can't attend or become a sponsor? Please support the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project with a donation of any amount.

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Please note: When entering your donation, you may see the amount displayed in a way that looks like a split (for example, a $50 donation may appear as $25 and $25).

This is simply how the platform displays the transaction — the full donation amount you enter still goes directly to the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.


You may also see an optional contribution to support Zeffy. This amount is not required and can be adjusted, including being changed to $0, before completing your payment.

Community Table Sponsor (limited tables)
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table (8 seats); Please confirm before purchase by calling or texting 318-564-4815.

Bloom Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Bloom Sponsor level provides meaningful support for breast cancer survivors while helping sustain the mission of the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.

Includes:


Bloom Sponsor -  $ 500.00

  • Reserved Table of 8 
  • Name on event slideshow
  • Social media recognition (group post)
  • Thank-you card + C. Wright memento
  • Verbal thank-you during the program

Your support at this level helps ensure that survivors receive both practical assistance and compassionate care.

Garden Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Garden of Grace Sponsor – $750

The Ribbon Sponsor level reflects a deeper investment in hope, healing, and community impact.

Includes:


Garden of Grace Sponsor  - $ 750

  • Reserved Table of 8 with Priority Seating
  • Name + logo on signage and presentation screen
  • Social media recognition and thank-you (dedicated post)
  • Thank-you card + C. Wright memento
  • Verbal thank-you during the program


This level helps strengthen the program’s ability to respond quickly and personally to those facing breast cancer.

Raffle Purchase
Pay what you can

For designer bag

Legacy Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Legacy Sponsor level represents a strong commitment to sustaining life-changing work for breast cancer survivors across our region.

Includes:


Legacy of Love Sponsor - $1,000

  • Reserved Table of 8 with Premium Front-Row Placement
  • Brief sponsor speaking moment + on-stage recognition
  • Plaque presented at the event
  • Individual Sponsor Spotlight on social media (dedicated post)
  • Name + logo  on signage and presentation screen (top placement)
  • Sponsor gift bag/items for  each table guest, inclusive of C. Wright memento) 
  • Thank you card

Legacy Sponsors help ensure that no woman is turned away and that support remains available when it is needed most.

C. Wright Pink Ribbon T-Shirts (Youth)
$15
C. Wright Pink Ribbon T-Shirts (Small to XL)
$20

Small to X-Large

C. Wright Pink Ribbon T-Shirts (2X)
$25

2x and larger

C. Wright Pink Ribbon T-Shirts (3X)
$28
C. Wright Pink Ribbon T-Shirts (4X)
$32

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!